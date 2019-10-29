Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60, 24,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 21,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 304.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

