Investors Purchase High Volume of Spotify Call Options (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 26,429 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the average volume of 2,078 call options.

SPOT stock traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $136.88. 1,553,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.38. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Swedbank acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $134,757,000. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Spotify by 50.5% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Spotify by 124.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Spotify by 148.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth $370,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

