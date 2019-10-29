Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Announces Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Homes updated its FY19 guidance to $1.24-1.28 EPS.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 3,326,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,005. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.