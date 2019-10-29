iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $74.25 Average PT from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 1,002,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. iRobot has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 14.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

