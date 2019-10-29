Iron Mountain (IRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.00-1.10 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.