iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,802,000.

IEFA stock remained flat at $$63.16 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,715,650 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88.

