iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,597.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44.

iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

