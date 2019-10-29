iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,340 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.30% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $109,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. 245,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,906. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $129.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.