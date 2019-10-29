iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $67.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

