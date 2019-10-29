iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 2,169,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,134,500. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.