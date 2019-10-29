iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 367.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

SLV stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

