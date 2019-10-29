iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock remained flat at $$16.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. 709,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,885,920. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

