iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,769,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.74. 29,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.48. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $123.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.