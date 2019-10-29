J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.69. 252,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,500. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in J2 Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.