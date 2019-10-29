Janney Capital Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,497 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 6.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 164,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.9732 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

