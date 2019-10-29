Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.93. The company had a trading volume of 206,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,232. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

