Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 22,343 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 17.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 371,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.4% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

NYSE V traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.22. 1,872,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.37. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $352.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

