Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 709,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,652,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of KeyCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,058 shares of company stock valued at $8,368,493. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 256,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,774. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

