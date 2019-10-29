Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 129,803 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,803 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

TLT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. 355,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,884,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

