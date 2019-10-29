Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $33.27 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,489. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.