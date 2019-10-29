Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 30,140 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $40,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 421,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 136,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,863. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

