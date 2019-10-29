Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $48,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $377,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 563,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR remained flat at $$50.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. 250,365 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.