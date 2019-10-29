JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

JAPAY stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

