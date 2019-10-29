Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 574.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.20.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

