Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Gain Capital in a report issued on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE GCAP opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Gain Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 551.7% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

