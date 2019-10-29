Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.94 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $382.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 19.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 32.3% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 29.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 152.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

