Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 634 ($8.28).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 496.58 ($6.49) on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 529.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £318.15 ($415.72). Insiders have bought a total of 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864 over the last 90 days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

