Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of MMM opened at $169.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.22 and its 200-day moving average is $171.67. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.