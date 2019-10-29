Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anglo American plc Unsponsored’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NGLOY opened at $13.43 on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.