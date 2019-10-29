Jeffrey D. Nygaard Sells 2,000 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $115,940.00.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

