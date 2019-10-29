Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Jernigan Capital to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jernigan Capital has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.31-0.42 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $1.72-2.13 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. On average, analysts expect Jernigan Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $420.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.