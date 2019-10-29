JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,270 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at about $2,984,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 7.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 372,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 7.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 114.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 97,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.67. 5,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,331. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.