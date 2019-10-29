JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after buying an additional 1,177,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,559,000 after buying an additional 321,562 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,484,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,627,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after buying an additional 89,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,591,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,784. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

