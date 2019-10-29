JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $143.43. 17,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,806. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.42.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,787.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,483 shares of company stock worth $2,324,345. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

