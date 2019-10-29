JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global Payments worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $162.80. 54,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

