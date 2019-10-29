Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.43.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $232.01. The company had a trading volume of 460,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,943. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $239.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

