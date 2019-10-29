John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.08 and last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 2123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.48.

The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $478,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,260.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,516 shares of company stock worth $2,480,369. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

