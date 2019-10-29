JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.25

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JCH opened at GBX 710.05 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.40 million and a PE ratio of -51.08. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a twelve month low of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 697.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 648.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Get JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst alerts:

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.