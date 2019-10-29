JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,404 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1069 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

