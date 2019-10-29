Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

