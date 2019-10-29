Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:KXIN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 13,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

