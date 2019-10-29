Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.58. 4,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,238. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

