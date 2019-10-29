KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.92 ($8.58).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 485.70 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 529.57. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73).

In other news, insider Charles Watson bought 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46). Also, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total value of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

