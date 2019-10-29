KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,258,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 1,674,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,916. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.