KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) will announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.58-1.73 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.58-1.73 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.89. 15,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. KBR has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

