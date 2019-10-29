KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 954 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for about 0.8% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,968 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE OC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,811. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 827,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,234,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

