KCS Wealth Advisory Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPHY remained flat at $$51.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

