KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mercadolibre comprises 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $13,744,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. HSBC raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.06.

MELI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $538.93. 4,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.46. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.32 and a beta of 1.67. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

