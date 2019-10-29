KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 395,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,759,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

