KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of KemPharm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Shares of KMPH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 160,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,892. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,362.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,237 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

